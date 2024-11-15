 Skip navigation
Dalton Kincaid out against Chiefs, Amari Cooper is questionable

  
Published November 15, 2024 11:46 AM

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be down at least one target for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

During a Friday appearance on WGR 550, head coach Sean McDermott said that tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out for the matchup of AFC heavyweights. Kincaid is dealing with a knee injury.

Kincaid has 34 catches for 356 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris are the remaining tight ends for Buffalo.

McDermott also said that wide receiver Amari Cooper (wrist) will be listed as questionable. Cooper has missed the last two games and will be limited at practice.

Right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) will be limited on Friday and listed as questionable to face the Chiefs as well.