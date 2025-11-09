 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Dalton Kincaid questionable to return with hamstring injury

  
Published November 9, 2025 03:03 PM

The Bills have not played well against the Dolphins on Sunday and things may get more difficult offensively.

Buffalo tight end Dalton Kincaid is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.

Kincaid went down midway through Buffalo’s first drive of the second half, hopping on one foot to get off the field before heading to the sideline medical tent for further evaluation.

The Bills had their best chance to score later on that possession. But quarterback Josh Allen tossed an interception to safety Ifeatu Melifonwu in the end zone to cut off the scoring chance. Allen had previously made an incredible play to convert third-and-16, scrambling all around the backfield before firing a pass to Curtis Samuel for a 21-yard gain.

But Allen’s effort on the possession was not enough to get on the board.