Dalton Kincaid, Spencer Brown remain out of practice for Bills

A few of Buffalo’s key offensive offensive players were still sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee) and right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) officially did not practice on Thursday after they were listed as DNPs on Wednesday, too.

Kincaid has 34 catches for 356 yards with two touchdowns so far in 2024.

Receiver Keon Coleman (wrist) also did not participate, though head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled him out for this week.

Returning from injured reserve, linebacker Matt Milano (biceps) remained limited. McDermott also noted that the linebacker won’t play this week.

Receiver Amari Cooper remained limited, though he told reporters on Thursday that he feels he should be able to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The rest of Buffalo’s injury report remained the same as well. Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), cornerback Christian Benford (wrist), linebacker Terrel Bernard (ankle/pectoral), cornerback Kaiir Elam (shoulder), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hip), receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (foot), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder/hamstring), safety Taylor Rapp (foot/shoulder), receiver Curtis Samuel (pectoral/foot), defensive end Casey Toohill (knee), and linebacker Dorian Williams (knee) were all full participants.