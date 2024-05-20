 Skip navigation
Dalvin Cook: I’m taking calls, patience is the key

  
Published May 20, 2024 08:47 AM

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook said in early April that his “tools are still here” after spending most of the 2023 season on the bench for the Jets and Ravens, but no team has been tempted enough by those tools to sign him to their roster for the 2024 campaign.

While no deal has come together, Cook says that he has been in contact with clubs this offseason. Cook said this weekend that he has been “taking calls” from clubs while he works to make sure that he’s in the right condition to make the most of any opportunity that comes his way.

“Just really focusing on myself,” Cook said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Getting ready for training camp, getting ready for what’s coming up next. For me, like you said, patience is the key. Right now the only thing I’m really focusing on is getting myself in tip-top shape to really tote the rock come the fall.”

Cook didn’t sign with the Jets until mid-August last year and his patience could continue to be tested as teams figure out what they have on hand in the backfield moving into this summer.