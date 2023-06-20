 Skip navigation
Dalvin Cook: It would be “epic” to end up on same team as DeAndre Hopkins

  
Published June 20, 2023 02:50 AM
June 19, 2023 12:50 PM
Mike Florio explains why he believes Bill Belichick's interest in DeAndre Hopkins should pique curiosity around the NFL for the free agent WR.

Running back Dalvin Cook is one of the biggest names currently available as a free agent and he’s spent a little time thinking about joining forces with another big name currently looking for a new team.

During an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Cook discussed the possibility of landing on the same team as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Cook called Hopkins a “dynamic player” who has “the same mindset as me” while saying he thinks that a partnership between the two men would make a major splash in the league.

“If we end up on the same roster, that would be something epic for the NFL,” Cook said.

Cook added that he and Hopkins have not talked about being a joint package for teams, but the back said Hopkins is “was one of those guys that I was going to reach out to” about what’s next in free agency.

Others have already reached out to Hopkins. The receiver has visited the Titans and Patriots since being released by the Cardinals and there’s been no word of interest in Cook from either of those teams, so the conversation about teaming up might not progress too far beyond wishful thinking when all is said and done for the two veterans.