Dalvin Cook: Odds “pretty high” that I sign with Jets

Running back Dalvin Cook is set to visit with the Jets this weekend and he may not move on to any other meetings.

Cook was on NFL Network Friday morning and said the Jets are “right at the top of the list” of teams he’d like to play for in 2023. Cook added that the “possibility is high” that the visit could result in a contract with the team.

Cook cited the presence of Aaron Rodgers as a big reason for his interest in the Jets and that he feels the team could have “something special” this year because of the quarterback’s arrival.

The Dolphins have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Cook and the Miami native said it would be a “Cinderella story” to return home, but there’s no visit scheduled and that may mean Cook winds up facing his hometown team twice this season.