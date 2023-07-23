Dalvin Cook says he will take his time, be patient about signing with a new team

Free agent running back Dalvin Cook says he is in no hurry to find his next team.

“At this moment, it’s kinda just taking my time and being patient with the process,” Cook told KSTP. “You can’t rush this. This is a life decision. . . . I’m just taking my time and not rushing it. When I make that decision it’s going to be right for me and my family.”

Cook is back in Minnesota this weekend hosting a football camp, and he said there are no hard feelings after the Vikings cut him last month, ending a six-year stint with the team.

“I love it here. This place means lot to me and my family,” Cook said. “They gave me and my family a great opportunity in life. I got drafted here, so they gave me an opportunity at my dream and I appreciate them for everything [the Vikings] did for me and my family.”

Now Cook will hope to find a team that appreciates him, at a time when running backs are less valued by NFL teams than ever before.