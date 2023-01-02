The NFL announced that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition.

Hamlin, 24, was transported to UC Medical Center in an ambulance after several minutes of being administered CPR on the field.

With 6:12 remaining in the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Tee Higgins after a 13-yard reception. Replay showed Hamlin taking a hit to the chest. He stood up briefly before collapsing to the ground.

Medical personnel rushed to his aid, and it quickly became obvious that it was serious as they worked at a frantic pace.

Players cried, hugged, took a knee and prayed. At one point, both teams formed a human wall around Hamlin.

The game initially was suspended, and both teams quickly left for the locker room.

After more than an hour, the NFL postponed the game. They updated Hamlin’s condition in their statement.

“Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing the game.”