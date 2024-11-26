Dan Campbell: Daniel Jones has come up, but we haven’t really talked about it

Daniel Jones is a free agent and another coach of a contending team got asked about the possibility of adding him to their quarterback room on Tuesday.

The Lions currently have second-year player Hendon Hooker behind Jared Goff on the active roster and Jake Fromm is on their practice squad. At a press conference, head coach Dan Campbell was asked if the team has considered adding Jones to the mix.

“We haven’t really talked about that,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “The name’s come up but it’s not like we’ve sat down and talked so I don’t want to give you a yes or a no.”

Hooker spent his rookie season rehabbing a knee injury and has appeared in three games to close out lopsided wins this season. He’s thrown nine passes in those games and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said recently that he’d like to get Hooker more work, but doesn’t want to disrespect opponents on the wrong end of a blowout.

If the Lions aren’t willing to gamble on the possibility that they’ll have Hooker learning on the job in do-or-die moments, they could bring Jones to Detroit for the final weeks of the season.