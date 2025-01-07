Dan Campbell emphasizes Aidan Hutchinson has season-ending injury but Lions not ruling him out

Aidan Hutchinson broke the fibula and tibia in his left leg in Week 6 against the Cowboys. At the time, Lions coach Dan Campbell called it a season-ending injury that would keep the edge rusher out 4-6 months.

Hutchinson is approaching the three-month mark, and Campbell offered something of an update Tuesday.

“He has a season-ending injury, but if anybody can come back from it it’d be Aidan,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

So, Hutchinson likely is out for the season . . . unless he isn’t.

Hutchinson was leading the league in sacks with 7.5 at the time of his injury, which required emergency surgery in Dallas.

He has publicly has said he’s “on track” for a return for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 if they Lions make it, but realistically, it’s a long shot.