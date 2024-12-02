 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Dan Campbell favored over Mike Tomlin, Kevin O’Connell for Coach of the Year

  
Published December 2, 2024 12:19 PM

Lions coach Dan Campbell is the betting favorite to win the NFL’s Coach of the Year award.

Campbell, who took over a Lions team that was perhaps the NFL’s worst franchise and has them at 11-1, has +120 odds for Coach of the Year at DraftKings.

The two coaches with the next-shortest odds are Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, both of whom are at +400.

O’Connell could shake up those odds if his Vikings remain in NFC North contention into Week 18, when the Lions and Vikings face each other in the final game of the season. If the Vikings were to beat the Lions and win the division — and perhaps lock up the No. 1 seed in the NFC — that would probably be enough to hand the Coach of the Year honors to O’Connell.

After Tomlin and O’Connell, Broncos coach Sean Payton and Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh are tied at +550. Commanders coach Dan Quinn is at +1200, Bills coach Sean McDermott is at +1400, Packers coach Matt LaFleur is at +1600 and Chiefs coach Andy Reid is at +2200.