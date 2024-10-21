Dan Campbell had perfect response to Chris Christie saying Campbell has “no class”

In a Week 6 crushing of the Cowboys, the Lions emptied the trick-play portion of the playbook, with an emphasis on plays featuring offensive linemen reporting as eligible.

In the aftermath of the game, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie (a Cowboys fan) said Lions coach Dan Campbell has “no class.”

On Monday, Dan Campbell provided a response that only Dan Campbell could.

“The last time somebody called me classless I was drinking wine out of a bottle,” Campbell told reporters on Monday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Christie’s comments came on Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s radio show.

“That’s Dan Campbell,” Christie said Thursday, per Birkett. “He’s got no class, never has. So it’s fine. Look, Dan Campbell, that’s the way he is, and what goes around comes around.”

Christie opined (probably accurately) that the plays were sparked by the controversial call that wiped out a potential win over the Cowboys late last season, after the Lions — who had three offensive linemen approach referee Brad Allen — successfully confused not only the Cowboys but also Allen as to who was and wasn’t eligible to run a route and catch a pass.

“The Lions got hurt by it,” Christie said. “The Cowboys benefited by it. But now so because of that . . . you’re, you know, beating the hell out of these guys, and rub it in. I don’t think that’s what pros do, but it’s his prerogative. It’s the reputation that he’ll carry around. And quite frankly, I think most people think that’s his rep now anyway.”

Most people think Campbell has a great reputation. Most people like Campbell. Most people think he’s a great coach. Hell, he has taken the Lions to consecutive 5-1 starts for the first time in NINETY years.

Hopefully, Campbell will celebrate that accomplishment tonight by drinking wine not out of a bottle but out of a box.