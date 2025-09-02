Dan Campbell: I can’t wait to watch Aidan Hutchinson go

The Lions will begin their 2025 season with their annual trip to Lambeau Field.

After missing the last 12 games of 2024 with a season-ending leg fracture, edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson will be back to help lead the club’s defense.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Tuesday that he’s looking forward to watching Hutchinson’s fourth season unfold.

“I can’t wait to watch him go,” Campbell said in his Tuesday press conference. “He’s put in a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of hard work to get back to where he’s at right now. And when you have the game taken away from you — for whatever reasons — it just gives you a little extra motivation to come back. So, I’m excited to watch him. He’s going to be ready to go.”

Hutchinson was in the midst of a terrific third campaign when he suffered his injury in 2024. Through five games, Hutchinson recorded 7.5 sacks with seven tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits. With a potential contract extension also looming, we’ll see if Hutchinson can pick up where he left off on Sunday.