Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta have their legs back under them

The Lions have looked good during a 3-1 start to the season, but their offense may be ready to kick into a higher gear once they return from their bye week.

During a Tuesday press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he thinks a pair of second-year players looked like their best selves in Monday night’s win over the Seahawks. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 78 yards and two scores while tight end Sam LaPorta had four catches for 53 yards in the win over the Seahawks.

Both players have dealt with injuries, but Campbell said he thinks they looked as good as they’ve looked since the start of camp.

“I felt like he and LaPorta both, yesterday they looked like, ‘OK here we go, man,’ Campbell said. “They got their legs back under them. They look as healthy as they’ve looked since the beginning of training camp, and they’re on the uptick.”

Campbell went on to say that he thinks Gibbs is “about to really take off,” so the Lions might be even harder to stop in the coming weeks.