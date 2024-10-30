Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams is worth hanging with

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said last week that the team would support wide receiver Jameson Williams in the wake of his two-game suspension for a performance-enhancing drug violation and he delivered another message of support for Williams on Wednesday.

Williams is facing a charge for carrying a concealed weapon after he was found in possession of a gun during a traffic stop earlier this month. Williams was released without being arrested or cited at the time of the stop and the Detroit Police Department is looking into why that was the case.

The Lions released a statement saying Williams had informed them of the incident and Campbell said the same at the start of his press conference. Campbell acknowledged that it “certainly doesn’t look good,” but that “we’re good” with Williams because he’s been truthful with the team. Campbell was then asked if he thinks Williams, who was also suspended in 2023 and could now face another suspension, is aware of how quickly his career could go away with continued off-field issues.

“I think he does,” Campbell said. “I think he’s become more and more aware of that over time, and I think he does. For me, I judge people for what’s in their heart. I know what this kid’s made of and he’s worth hanging with. He’s gonna learn from this, he’s gonna grow, he’ll be better for all this.”

Williams is serving the second game of his PED suspension this week, so the Lions will be without him as they try to beat the Packers.