Dan Campbell: Jameson Williams lost his grip on the rope, he’ll climb back up again

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is facing the second suspension of his three-year NFL career, but the Lions aren’t losing faith in the 2022 first-round pick.

Williams is set to be suspended two games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy after a four-game suspension for a gambling violation last year. Williams is still deciding whether to appeal that suspension, but head coach Dan Campbell made it clear that the team still has a place for Williams.

“Here’s what I can tell you is I trust this kid. I trust him,” Campbell said Wednesday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “And unfortunately, you got to pay for your sins and if something happens and if this comes down, so be it. But I know this, we’ve dangled a rope down on the way up, we can’t wait for anybody, and over a year ago he started climbing his way up and he got to us and maybe he lost his grip, but he’ll climb back up again. That rope’s still there, it’s tied to us and he’ll be just fine. But he’s part of this team and I trust him.”

While the suspension is not official yet, Campbell said the team is preparing to play without him against the Titans and Packers the next two weeks. Kalif Raymond, Tim Patrick, Allen Robinson, and Isaiah Williams would join Amon-Ra St. Brown in the receiving corps during Williams’s absence.