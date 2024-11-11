 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Lions fans traveling to Houston helped, caused a Texans false start

  
Published November 11, 2024 04:59 AM

Thousands of Lions fans made their voices heard on Sunday night in Houston, and Lions coach Dan Campbell says the fans helped them come back and beat the Texans.

Specifically, Campbell thinks a fourth-quarter false start committed by the Texans was directly attributable to crowd noise from Lions fans.

“Our fans helped. With about eight minutes left in the fourth, they helped. They got a false start on them, caused one. So, listen, our fans are huge, traveling like they did,” Campbell said.

That false start led to a Texans punt, and the Lions kicked the game-tying field goal on the subsequent drive, pulling the score even for the first time since the game was 0-0. The Lions then got another field goal as time expired to win the game 26-23, and and the cheering in Houston was loud as the road team pulled off an impressive comeback, backed by fans who will follow them anywhere.