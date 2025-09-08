 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell: Lions’ issues in Sunday’s loss are “so correctable”

  
Published September 8, 2025 07:06 AM

One of the big questions in Detroit this offseason was how much the Lions would miss former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson now that he’s the head coach in Chicago and their first regular season effort was a point for those who argued that Johnson’s absence would be a problem.

The Lions averaged 3.8 yards per play and didn’t score a touchdown until the final minute of a 27-13 road loss to the Packers. Their 246 total yards were their second fewest since the start of the 2022 season, which might lead some to wonder about the plan that new coordinator John Morton has put in place.

Head coach Dan Campbell didn’t go that route after the game, however. His message was that there were clear mistakes that the Lions made on Sunday and that they can be fixed relatively quickly.

“I thought we would be cleaner than we were. I thought we’d be much cleaner than we were,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. “And it wasn’t as clean, but there again, you’re talking about a few plays that were critical. But, like I told the team, these are so correctable. Everything that showed up is so correctable, and we will hit it head-on.”

The Bears and the Ravens are the next two teams on the Lions’ schedule, so there’s no time to waste when it comes to cleaning things up and unlocking the kind of offensive firepower that carried the team to the last two NFC North titles.