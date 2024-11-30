Dan Campbell on defensive injuries: Doesn’t matter, whoever is available will play

The Lions’ defense has been devastated with injuries this season. Coach Dan Campbell says that’s no excuse not to continue to play at a high level.

Asked about the Lions accumulating more defensive injuries on Thanksgiving against the Bears, Campbell told a reporter that he’s simply not going to let himself worry about it.

“Let me ask you this: Does it really matter? Like, who cares? That’s what I go back to: It doesn’t matter,” Campbell said. “It is or it isn’t, we get a guy back or we don’t get a guy back, worrying about it . . . what does it matter?”

Campbell said football teams need the healthy players to step up when they’ve been hit with a wave of injuries.

“Whoever we have available, we’re going to get them ready to play, and we expect them to hold the line,” Campbell said. “We’ve got defensive injuries and that makes us do something differently on offense and special teams, we’ll do that.”

Injuries piled up and the Lions’ defense struggled in the second half of their Thanksgiving win over the Bears, but Campbell said all he cares about is the final score.

“I will take a W. That’s division win No. 3, which is huge in the race we’re in right now, and it’s win 11, and it’s another conference win. I feel good and I’m gonna take that W,” Campbell said.

It’s hard not to feel good about where the Lions are heading into December, even with all their injuries.