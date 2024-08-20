Dan Campbell on Jahmyr Gibbs: Our plan is to get him going next week

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been sidelined by a hamstring injury, but the team anticipates him being back sooner than later.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Gibbs in a Tuesday press conference and said, “Our plan is to get him going next week.”

“He’s trending the right way and we’re hoping the day after the Pittsburgh game, I think we’re going to get a lot of guys back,” Campbell said, referring to the team’s preseason finale on Saturday. “Wish we had more practice with him, but as far as the health of it, he’s healing and he’s on-schedule to be back, and get his legs back under him. And we’ll see where he’s at.”

Campbell also mentioned tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, guard Kevin Zeitler, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and defensive lineman DJ Reader as players who could return to practice after the preseason finale.

With Reader, who’s currently on the physically unable to perform list, Campbell said the plan would be to work him into individual drills.

“So, we’re about to get a whole group of guys back, hopefully Sunday,” Campbell said. “And then they’ll get next week’s practice before we get ready for the Rams and then we do Rams practice. So, Gibbs falls into that boat.”

In 15 games as a rookie last season, Gibbs recorded 1,261 yards from scrimmage — 945 rushing, 316 receiving on 52 catches — with 11 total touchdowns.