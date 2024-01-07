Dan Campbell on Sam LaPorta: Injury not as bad as it looked, but not good news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell didn’t have a positive update about tight end Sam LaPorta’s knee in his postgame press conference on Sunday.

LaPorta left the game in the second quarter on a cart after injuring his knee. The Lions ruled LaPorta out a short time later and Campbell’s postgame comments don’t make it sound like anyone should be expecting to see LaPorta in the lineup for the opening round of the playoffs.

“It’s not as bad as it looked, but it’s not good news. We’ll know more tomorrow,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

LaPorta set a rookie record for catches by a tight end before his injury and the Lions offense will be weaker without him in the team’s first home playoff game in decades.