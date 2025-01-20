Dan Campbell prepared to lose both coordinators, “can’t allow” that to derail team

The end of every season leads to change, but some changes are more significant than others and the Lions are set for a couple of major departures in the near future.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn interviewed for head coaching jobs during the team’s bye week to open the postseason and they are both seen as good bets to move on to new clubs. During a Monday press conference, head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that reality.

“I would expect to lose both, but I haven’t been told anything,” Campbell said. “I’ve got a feeling, but I’m prepared to lose both.”

Campbell said it will “absolutely” hurt the team to lose Johnson and Glenn and that he’ll “forever be grateful” for their contributions, but that the Lions “can’t allow” those changes to derail what they have built over the last few years. Campbell said he’s confident he will “find the next, best guys for us.”

“We’ve got guys on staff that are more than qualified to be outstanding in those roles, but that does not mean I’m not looking outside either,” Campbell said. “I want what I believe is going to be as close to what we have been as possible. We don’t lose what we’re about and our identity. We’re gonna stay true to who we are.”

Campbell said he’s not going to be in a “mad dash” to install new coordinators and he said quarterback Jared Goff will have input into the choice on the offensive side in order to make sure that there is as little upheaval as possible for a team that still believes its championship window is wide open.