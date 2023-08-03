 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell sees growth from Jared Goff this year

  
Published August 3, 2023 08:28 AM

A year ago, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was new in his job and still trying to teach the basics of his offense in training camp. This year, the Lions entered camp with a wealth of experience in their offense, and quarterback Jared Goff has benefited from that.

That’s the word from Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who said he sees a lot of progress on offense compared to 2022.

“We are farther along with the details of what we do,” Campbell said. “There’s a number of things that we were implementing last year that it was the first time we had done it together. Ben’s the OC, myself, Goff, the offense, the mesh, how we’re gonna do it, run it. Whereas no, we’re in 202, instead of 101. It’s now, how fast can we grow now that we’re at the second level? We are so far beyond where we were because of communication, guys being on the same page. And I think that’s where Goff has really grown for us, too, is Year Two in this system. So that’s what excites me.”

The Lions came on strong at the end of last season, and if they can pick up where they left off, they’re going to vindicate Campbell’s optimism.