Dan Campbell: This is the best we’ve felt about the roster, top to bottom

Head coach Dan Campbell and General Manager Brad Holmes have built the Lions into a true contender, with the club winning back-to-back division titles for the first time since the 1950s.

But it takes work to sustain success and the Lions have a pair of new coordinators in 2025.

As teams around the league go through cuts, Campbell told reporters in his Monday press conference that he’s feeling particularly positive about the roster entering 2025.

“This is the best we’ve felt about it, kind of top to bottom,” Campbell said. “Now, that being said, there are still holes. But I bring this up all the time — every roster has holes. And you’ll never have it exactly where you totally want it. But, from where we’ve come, year after year, this is taking it [to] another level. And that’s a credit to Brad. You know, what Brad’s done in the personnel department is outstanding. He’s just continued to elevate … the floor.

“We don’t even really know the ceiling, there’s so many of these players that are continuing to get better and better that are really good players. But by doing that, the floor has really raised. And so, our baseline is pretty dang good right now.”

The Lions will still have to make many cuts over the next day, and there could be more churn with movement on the waiver wire.

“Today will be a tough day,” Campbell said. “That’s the best I can say right now. Appreciate those guys and all the hard work they’ve put into it.”

