Dan Campbell: Thursday’s results won’t necessarily change approach on fourth downs

After Thursday’s 31-24 win in Detroit, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that fourth downs were the difference in the game and it’s hard to argue with that assessment.

The Packers scored their first two touchdowns on fourth downs and sealed the win with a pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks on a fourth down inside of two minutes. The Lions failed to convert both of their fourth downs, which makes them 0-for-7 in those situations in their last two losses.

Head coach Dan Campbell has earned a reputation for rolling the dice on those downs and said on Thursday that he “didn’t like” the first call — a run by Jahmyr Gibbs — against Green Bay, but that a fourth quarter pass to Jameson Williams was a better effort and that the recent results aren’t going to make him change his overall view of those moments.

“Going into it we liked those plays. So, no, I wouldn’t say necessarily that’s going to have an effect on me,” Campbell said. “You always want to convert them, and we’ve had a lot of conversions here. It just didn’t work out here today.”

Quarterback Jared Goff said he could have made a better pass to Williams and the wideout said he blamed himself for not catching the ball, but syncing up all the small details will be key for the Lions’ bid to climb out of the hole Campbell said they’re in after falling to 7-5.