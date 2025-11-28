Matt LaFleur on Packers beating Lions: Fourth downs were the difference in the game

Lions head coach Dan Campbell has earned a reputation as the best coach in the NFL at making fourth down calls. But on Thanksgiving in Detroit, it was Packers coach Matt LaFleur whose fourth-down calls came up big.

The Packers went 3-for-3 on fourth downs and the Lions went 0-for-2 on fourth downs in the Packers’ 31-24 win. LaFleur said that’s why the Packers won.

“We knew going into the game, Dan’s always been aggressive and we knew it was going to come down to that,” LaFleur said.

“Really, when you look at it, both sides of the ball, fourth down was the difference in the game.”

All of the fourth downs were significant plays: The Packers’ first two touchdowns came on fourth downs, and the final first down that allowed them to seal the win came on a fourth-down conversion. The Lions’ first failed fourth down led to another Packers score, and the Lions’ other failed fourth down ended a promising drive.

LaFleur said it helped with the Packers’ third-down play calling that he could tell quarterback Jordan Love ahead of third down that the offense had two plays.

“I told Jordan, ‘We’ve got two downs here,’” LaFleur said.

On Thanksgiving, LaFleur beat Campbell at his own game.