nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

nbc_pft_eagleschiefspreviewv2_250912.jpg
Hurts, Mahomes ready for Super Bowl LIX rematch
nbc_pft_levelofconcernv2_250912.jpg
How concerned should 0-1 Super Bowl contenders be?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250912.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something in Week 2

Dan Campbell unsure if LT Taylor Decker will play Week 2

  
Published September 12, 2025 12:02 PM

Lions left tackle Taylor Decker still has a chance to play on Sunday, but at this point, his availability is still up in the air.

Head coach Dan Campbell told reporters in his Friday press conference that Decker (shoulder) will not practice on Friday. But the left tackle’s experience would allow him to be out there on Sunday against the Bears.

“Well, he’s got a little bit of something here, and so we’re just trying to buy him some time here to where he feels better,” Campbell said. “And then, a lot of it, too, is the luxury of — Decker’s played a lot of football. And so he’ll be ready as long as it feels right. So, we feel good right now. And there, again, we’ve still got another day here and we’ll see. So, I can’t give a definitive yes, but it’s where it’s at.”

Decker already missed the first two practices of the week.

“Just for the record, ‘Deck’ wants to play. Alright? I’m going to make that very clear — ‘Deck’ wants to play,” Campbell said. “So, this is about the long-term season, is what this is going to come down to, just as far as what we do for this one.”

If Decker is unable to play, Giovanni Manu would be in line to start at left tackle.

“He’s going to have to be ready and he knows that,” Campbell said. “He’s been getting reps all week. So, I did think he’s practiced better these last two days, which is good. And he’s part of a whole unit. He’s part of all five of those guys up there. So, he’ll be ready.”

Detroit’s final injury report of the week with game statuses will be released later on Friday.