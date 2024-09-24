 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell was doxxed by classmate of his daughter

  
Published September 24, 2024 06:38 AM

Lions coach Dan Campbell and his family recently sold their house and moved after their address was posted and harassment occurred. A new report, based on the police report, reveals how that happened.

According to Robert Snell of the Detroit News, a classmate of Campbell’s daughter doxxed the family in a post on SnapChat.

“Dumb fuck trying to go for it,” the male student wrote after the NFC Championship loss to the 49ers in January.

Investigators questioned the classmate. He said that he and friends were “distraught” by the outcome of the game and “found humor” in the post. School security officials later determined that the classmate and others drove to Campbell’s house after the game, parked on the street, and yelled toward the house.

(It’s unclear whether they took any inspiration from Tom Cruise as Stefan Djordjevic in All The Right Moves.)

The investigator advised Campbell’s wife, Holly, that the incident did not meet the standard for criminal liability.

“Holly’s only concern is that their address is out there now, and she fears next season people will know when her husband is out of town and try to take advantage of that,” the police report explains.

Campbell declined to discuss the situation last week.

“No disrespect, man, I don’t even want to go there with any of it,” Campbell said. “It’s all good. Man, I’ve got a job to do. My primary job here is to coach this team and have them prepared every week. I’ve got to do my job, and that’s the sole focus.”

The family has since moved. Given the manner in which property transfer occurs, it’s virtually impossible to keep the address secret. The Detroit News apparently has the address; it won’t be disclosing the location of the new home.

Hopefully no one else will, either.