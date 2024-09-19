Dan Campbell sells house due to privacy, security concerns

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his family moved to a new house this week after his address leaked online.

FOX 2 in Detroit reports that the Campbell family filed reports with Bloomfield Township Police Department after being harassed at home in the wake of the team’s loss to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Campbell confirmed that the team put the house on the market because of the privacy and security concerns that came as a result of the address being leaked.

“The home is beautiful,” Campbell told Crain’s Detroit Business. “It’s just that people figured out where we lived when we lost.”

Campbell’s home reportedly sold quickly and the family is in a new, more secure home for the 2024 season.