Dan Campbell: We showed we’re built to win everywhere

The Lions played indoors in their first seven games this season and their 6-1 record showed that they could handle controlled conditions, but there were questions about how they’d fare outdoors in unpleasant weather before Sunday’s game in Green Bay.

It turned out to be no big deal for the NFC North leaders. After surrendering an early field goal, the Lions scored 24 straight points en route to a 24-13 win that featured 124 rushing yards, no turnovers on offense and an interception return for a touchdown by safety Kerby Joseph.

When the game was over, head coach Dan Campbell said that the win illustrated the way the Lions are constructed to win in any setting.

“I’m not shocked one bit that we came out here and played pretty good football out in the elements,” Campbell said in his press conference. “We’re built for this, man. It doesn’t matter just because we play indoors. It doesn’t matter. We can play anywhere. We can play in the snow, we play in the rain, we play in the mud. That’s just us. We are built to win, man.”

The Lions have two more outdoor games in the regular season, but they don’t come until Weeks 16 and 17. If they keep playing as well as they have through their first eight games, they may have the NFC in hand at that point and that would ensure every postseason snap they take in pursuit of the franchise’s first Super Bowl takes place indoors.