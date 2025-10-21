Dan Campbell: You could feel this coming for Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs was productive for the Lions in the first six weeks of the 2025 season, but none of those games featured the kind of dominant performance that has lifted Gibbs to the top of the list of running backs in the league.

It came on Monday night. Gibbs ran 17 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yarder in the first half that marked the longest run of his career. Gibbs also caught three passes for 82 yards and his 218 yards from scrimmage were the most in a game by a Lions player since Calvin Johnson posted 329 yards in a 2013 game.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said at his press conference that he thinks there will be a lot more of the same coming now that the dam has broken for Gibbs.

“It’s huge. You felt like this was coming,” Campbell said. “You felt like this has been building, and as he gets in better shape and starts getting his feet under him, starts getting the feel of it, starts breaking some tackles. Every week’s just gotten closer and closer, and tonight was a night where he busted one of these out of there. There will be no looking back. I think he’s just going to continue to do this.”

Monday’s 24-9 win over the Bucs sent the Lions into the bye week with a 5-2 mark. If Campbell is right about what the future holds for Gibbs, their return to action won’t be short of wins.