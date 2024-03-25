Dan Morgan: Good discussions about Derrick Brown extension, I think it will work out

The Panthers traded edge rusher Brian Burns to the Giants this month after initially using the franchise tag on him, but General Manager Dan Morgan thinks the team will be able to work out a way to keep another key defensive piece around for a longer stretch.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie deal and Morgan said that they have opened up negotiations about a new deal with the 2020 first-round pick. Morgan suggested those negotiations are moving in a positive direction.

“I’m not going to put any timetable on it; we have had some good discussions with his agent,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “But as of right now, we’re working through that, and hopefully, it ends up working out at the end, which I think it will.”

Brown was named a Pro Bowler for the first time after posting 103 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and six passes defensed during the 2023 season.