Dan Morgan: Never opened door to Bryce Young trade, we’ll see where it goes

The Panthers will stick with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback for the third straight week, but head coach Dave Canales has resisted making any long-term plans for the 2023 first overall pick’s future in the position.

General Manager Dan Morgan is taking the same approach. During a Wednesday press conference, Morgan said the team “never opened that door” when asked about whether there was trade interest in Young before this week’s deadline and explained why the team is resisting the long view with Young given the resistence to trading him.

“Yeah, I think every week, you know, we’re assessing Bryce,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “We’re just seeing, taking it day by day, really just seeing him grow, seeing him develop, be under coach and work with him, learn under Andy [Dalton]. I think we do see him growing every day. We’re excited to work with him and keep working with him in the future. At the end of the day, we’ll have those conversations once the season ends and, we’ll see where we’re at.”

The more evidence the Panthers have the end of the season, the better equipped they’ll be to make decisions about what path they want to follow as an offense in the future. That should mean more opportunities for Young, but they’re keeping things week-to-week for the time being.