Dan Morgan: Panthers are keeping in touch with Jadeveon Clowney

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan would like to bring free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to Carolina, but no deal appears to be coming soon.

“We’re keeping in touch. Nothing’s coming down the pipeline as of yet,” Morgan said, via TheAthletic.com. “We’re still talking to not just Clowney’s people, but other people as well. Just trying to build this roster out and making it the best it can be.”

The Panthers and Jets appear to be the two teams most interested in Clowney, with Jets General Manager Joe Douglas similarly saying that the Jets have talked with Clowney but there’s no news to report.

Clowney is coming off a good season with the Ravens in which he tied his career high with 9.5 sacks, so it’s easy to see why he’s still generating interest at age 31. He typically takes his time in free agency before signing a one-year contract, and he knows he has at least two options.