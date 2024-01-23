Dan Pitcher could replace Brian Callahan, but Bengals have competition for him

The Bengals lost offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to the Titans, who hired him Monday as their new head coach.

Cincinnati has an in-house replacement for Callahan in quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, but the team has competition for Pitcher.

Pitcher has a virtual interview with the Patriots on Tuesday before flying to Las Vegas to meet with the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Pitcher then will meet with the Saints on Thursday.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Bengals in 2016 and spent three seasons as an offensive assistant. Pitcher earned a promotion to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and became quarterbacks coach in 2020.

Pitcher worked as a scout for four years with the Colts before joining the Bengals.