 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
Is Love rushing his return to the field?

Other PFT Content

NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_241031.jpg
If losses continue, will Aaron Rodgers play out the string?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Brian Robinson is ready to get rolling

  
Published November 3, 2024 10:38 AM

The Commanders expect to have running back Brian Robinson in the lineup as they attempt to complete a season sweep of the Giants on Sunday.

Robinson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report because of a knee injury that limited him in practice all week. The team’s inactive list won’t be out until 11:30 a.m. ET, but head coach Dan Quinn said they are not planning to put Robinson on it.

Quinn told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that Robinson is “doing great and ready to get rolling with everybody today.”

Robinson has 101 carries for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had 17 carries for a season-high 133 yards in the team’s Week Two win over the Giants.