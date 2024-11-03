Dan Quinn: Brian Robinson is ready to get rolling

The Commanders expect to have running back Brian Robinson in the lineup as they attempt to complete a season sweep of the Giants on Sunday.

Robinson was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report because of a knee injury that limited him in practice all week. The team’s inactive list won’t be out until 11:30 a.m. ET, but head coach Dan Quinn said they are not planning to put Robinson on it.

Quinn told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that Robinson is “doing great and ready to get rolling with everybody today.”

Robinson has 101 carries for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season. He had 17 carries for a season-high 133 yards in the team’s Week Two win over the Giants.