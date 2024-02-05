Dan Quinn: Eric Bieniemy will not be on the Commanders coaching staff

The Commanders announced that they hired Kliff Kingsbury as their offensive coordinator on Monday, but they never made an announcement regarding Eric Bieniemy’s status after he spent the 2023 season running the offense.

PFT reported that the team was still working through that after the Kingsbury announcement, but the new coordinator’s arrival seemed to be just about all anyone needed to know and official confirmation came during head coach Dan Quinn’s first press conference with the team on Monday afternoon. Quinn said he wishes Bieniemy well in his next stop because he will not be remaining in Washington.

“I think he’s an excellent coach. I had a chance to visit with him today. We’ll continue that dialogue, but we’re not going to work together here,” Quinn said.

Bieniemy, who made a lateral move last year because he got the chance to call plays, interviewed for the Commanders’ head coaching job early in the process, but he has not be in the mix for any other coordinator jobs around the league so far this hiring cycle.