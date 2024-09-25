Dan Quinn: I don’t want Jayden Daniels feeling “ghosts” of past Washington QBs

Josh Harris was approved as the new owner of the Commanders in July 2023 and the decisions that the team has made since then have been focused on charting a new path after the on- and off-field failures of the Daniel Snyder era.

One key move came in April when the team drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick. The goal was to stop the game of musical chairs at quarterback that the team has played with little success and Daniels appears to be on the right path to do exactly that.

Daniels is coming off a spectacular performance in Monday’s win over the Bengals and there’s plenty of talk about him being the player who finally pushes the franchise back toward better days, but head coach Dan Quinn said on Tuesday that he doesn’t want the quarterback to be burdened by a history that has nothing to do with him.

“I definitely understand our fan base has been waiting for the franchise QB, but I also don’t want Jayden feeling any ghosts, making sure he understands there’s only one name on the back of that jersey and that’s for him,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Quinn’s right that Daniels doesn’t have to atone for the sins of a past that he wasn’t a part of, but being a franchise quarterback comes with carrying burdens that other players don’t have on their shoulders. The good news is that fit has looked like a natural one thus far and Daniels should only get more comfortable the longer he’s in the role.