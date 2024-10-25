Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels did practice on Friday, we’ll see how he responds

While Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was not spotted during the portion of practice open to media on Friday, head coach Dan Quinn clarified that Daniels was able to participate in some aspects of the session.

Now, Washington will see how the quarterback responds over the next 48 hours before the club takes on Chicago at 4:25 ET on Sunday.

“We stayed true to the process for Jayden of what we were going to do from Wednesday to Thursday,” Quinn said in his news conference. “And we really wanted to push him today to see where he would be. And let’s see how he responds to that push.”

Quinn noted that Daniels is likely to be listed as limited on Friday’s practice report. He did not mention a game status, but it stands to reason that Daniels will be listed as questionable.

“We’re really following that process and we’ll let our eyes decide how he responds over the next 48 hours,” Quinn said. “That’ll guide us and we’ll make the best decision for him and the team. And if he can’t go, certainly have all the confidence in Marcus [Mariota].”

Daniels briefly spoke to reporters after Friday’s practice as well, saying he’s been getting treatment, trying to put himself in the best position to be able to play this week.

“I want to play, but it’s not my decision,” Daniels said, via Sam Fortier of The Washington Post.

Daniels added that he doesn’t think the injury is something that will continue to linger throughout the season once he recovers. But he’s also not trying to make things worse by playing when he shouldn’t.

“I mean, it’s football,” Daniels said. “At the end of the day, things happen. Sometimes you might have to fight through something.

"[O]bviously they wouldn’t put me in any position they wouldn’t feel comfortable in. For my future, I wouldn’t put myself in that predicament.”

The Commanders will release their full injury report with game statuses later on Friday.