Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels has the hunger of a young player, swagger of a veteran

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240618.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Timeline for Prescott’s new deal
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240618.jpg
Florio: Law may side with NFL in antitrust trial
nbc_pftpm_jimtrotter_240618.jpg
Florio: Common sense prevails in Trotter v. NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels has the hunger of a young player, swagger of a veteran

  
Published June 19, 2024 09:54 AM

The Commanders selected quarterback Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall and the returns during the offseason program were positive, according to head coach Dan Quinn.

In an interview with the Jim Rome Show, Quinn praised the way Daniels has handled his first several weeks with his new team.

“I think I said it recently and I think this sums it up right: He has the humility and kind of the hunger of the young player — ‘I’ve got a lot to prove, I’ve still got a lot to learn.’ But he also has the swagger and calmness of a veteran player,” Quinn said. “So I think those 50-plus starts from ASU and LSU, that seems to come about. You see him on the field and in the huddle, that’s where he’s at his best.

“He worked really hard to learn the system. I would say probably one advantage of starting something new, all the other players haven’t been in the system for three, four, five years where they just knew it inside and out. So there was this collective learning going on together. But he was right there at the front of it.”

While it feels like the starting job is Daniels’ to lose, Quinn also noted that veteran Marcus Mariota was “excellent” throughout the offseason program.

“So to see that connection between he and Jayden, that’s been pretty cool to be a part of as well,” Quinn said.

Daniels won the Heisman Trophy in 2023, throwing for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 1,134 yards with 10 TDs at LSU.