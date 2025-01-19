Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels is a rare competitor

When the Commanders drafted Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick last April, the hope was that he’d help the team go back to being a contender in the NFC in the years to come.

That hope was misguided because it only took a few months for Daniels to change the fortunes of the franchise. Five straight wins at the end of the regular season put the team back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season, their Wild Card win over the Bucs was their first playoff win since the 2005 season, and Saturday night’s 45-31 thumping of the Lions has them in the NFC title game for the first time in 33 years.

Daniels was 22-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdowns while running for 51 yards in a win that will make him the sixth rookie quarterback to start a conference title game. Head coach Dan Quinn tried to explain what sets Daniels apart during his postgame press conference.

“He just has a different poise about him than most and he’s a rare competitor,” Quinn said. “There’s no doubt about that. But in those moments — if he was a basketball player, he’d want the last shot. As a ballplayer, he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference and he makes great decisions with the football. That takes real mindfulness.”

Daniels and the Commanders may have arrived ahead of schedule, but they won’t be sneaking up on anyone anymore because having an elite quarterback is the quickest way to succeed in the NFL and the latest addition to that group resides in Washington. That’s why it shouldn’t surprise anyone if Daniels becomes the first of those rookies to lead their team all the way to the Super Bowl.