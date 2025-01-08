 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebofuture_250109.jpg
49ers didn’t have return on investment in 2024
nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Marshon Lattimore has hit markers, anticipate it trending through this week

  
Published January 8, 2025 01:40 PM

After Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed the last two games of the regular season with a hamstring issue, it sounds like he has a chance to be on the field for the wild card matchup against Tampa Bay.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Lattimore is “hitting all the markers” in preparation for Sunday night’s game.

“We’ll have a jog-through practice today and we’ll be full speed, back at it tomorrow. So, he’s hit all the markers up to this point and I anticipate that trending through the week,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN. “But tomorrow and Friday, specifically tomorrow, will be one that’s more speed.”

Battling a hamstring issue throughout the season, Lattimore appeared in just two games for Washington after he was acquired midseason from New Orleans.

He was on the field for 90 percent of defensive snaps in those two contests.

Additionally, Washington has opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Colson Yankoff, who is returning from a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, playing mostly special teams.