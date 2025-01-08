Dan Quinn: Marshon Lattimore has hit markers, anticipate it trending through this week

After Washington cornerback Marshon Lattimore missed the last two games of the regular season with a hamstring issue, it sounds like he has a chance to be on the field for the wild card matchup against Tampa Bay.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Lattimore is “hitting all the markers” in preparation for Sunday night’s game.

“We’ll have a jog-through practice today and we’ll be full speed, back at it tomorrow. So, he’s hit all the markers up to this point and I anticipate that trending through the week,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN. “But tomorrow and Friday, specifically tomorrow, will be one that’s more speed.”

Battling a hamstring issue throughout the season, Lattimore appeared in just two games for Washington after he was acquired midseason from New Orleans.

He was on the field for 90 percent of defensive snaps in those two contests.

Additionally, Washington has opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Colson Yankoff, who is returning from a hamstring injury. He has appeared in six games this season, playing mostly special teams.