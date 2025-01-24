 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_petecarroll_250124.jpg
Carroll gives Raiders much-needed culture change
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250124.jpg
PFT Draft: Conf. Championships Show Me Something
mpx_new.jpg
Report: Cowboys eye OC Schottenheimer as next HC

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels: He puts in the work, that’s where the success comes from

  
Published January 24, 2025 01:38 PM

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has an impressive array of physical talents, but coach Dan Quinn says what really sets Daniels apart is his work ethic.

Quinn says Daniels, his teammates and his coaches gain confidence going into every game in the knowledge that their quarterback has prepared to the best of his ability.

“He stays locked in, he stays focused,” Quinn said in a video posted by the Commanders. “It is the work, that’s where the success has come from for him. He puts it in. It’s a good feeling when you take the field knowing you are completely ready. You’ve put the work in.”

Quinn praised Daniels for his mental approach to the game, saying that when other young quarterbacks would fold under pressure, Daniels embraces it.

“Lots of poise. When it’s mental chaos going on all around him, he lives in that space and he is very comfortable in that zone, which is completely uncomfortable,” Quinn said.

If Quinn can show enough of that poise on Sunday against the Eagles, he can become the first rookie quarterback ever to start in the Super Bowl.