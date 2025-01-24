Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels: He puts in the work, that’s where the success comes from

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has an impressive array of physical talents, but coach Dan Quinn says what really sets Daniels apart is his work ethic.

Quinn says Daniels, his teammates and his coaches gain confidence going into every game in the knowledge that their quarterback has prepared to the best of his ability.

“He stays locked in, he stays focused,” Quinn said in a video posted by the Commanders. “It is the work, that’s where the success has come from for him. He puts it in. It’s a good feeling when you take the field knowing you are completely ready. You’ve put the work in.”

Quinn praised Daniels for his mental approach to the game, saying that when other young quarterbacks would fold under pressure, Daniels embraces it.

“Lots of poise. When it’s mental chaos going on all around him, he lives in that space and he is very comfortable in that zone, which is completely uncomfortable,” Quinn said.

If Quinn can show enough of that poise on Sunday against the Eagles, he can become the first rookie quarterback ever to start in the Super Bowl.