Dan Quinn on Jayden Daniels: It’s not any magic, he absolutely works his ass off

Quarterback Jayden Daniels has gotten off to a terrific start in his first four games, with Washington winning three in a row heading into a Week 5 matchup with Cleveland.

In his Monday press conference, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked what he thinks had led to the young quarterback’s early success in the league.

“I don’t think — it’s not any magic that’s going into this. I know that’s hard to say. But he absolutely works his ass off,” Quinn said. “I would say that, No. 1.”

The Commanders spent last week in Arizona after defeating the Bengals in Cincinnati on Monday night. Quinn said he noticed that Daniels was still in the room set up for quarterbacks well into the night running through things again and again.

“[H]e really puts in the work,” Quinn said. “So when the game time comes, there’s a confidence that comes from that.”

Quinn added that the connection in the QBs room is strong, from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, to pass game coordinator Brian Johnson, to QBs coach Tavita Pritchard, and assistant QBs coach David Blough.

“They really support the hell out of him,” Quinn said. “And featuring players with the things that he can do well — which Jayden can do a lot of things well — but finding those things that the other receivers can do well, different routes, different spots, I think that’s some of this.

“But to think he would start like this, no, I don’t think anybody would’ve said that. But what I would say is, if you’re around him, you feel his work ethic. There’s no magic pixie dust that we’re throwing into him. It is absolutely grinding, working, and a lot of confidence comes from that because he can enter the game knowing he put the work in.”

Daniels has completed an NFL record 82.1 percent of his passes through the first four games, throwing for 897 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He’s also rushed for 218 yards with four TDs.