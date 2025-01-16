 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn says Bobby Wagner will play on Saturday

  
Published January 16, 2025 12:17 PM

It was a good sign for the Commanders that linebacker Bobby Wagner was back at practice on Thursday and head coach Dan Quinn delivered another bit of good news during his final press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against the Lions.

Quinn told reporters that Wagner will play despite an ankle injury that led him to be listed as a non-participant in practice on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wagner has started every game in his first season with the Commanders. He had 132 tackles, two sacks, four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in the regular season and he had eight tackles, a half-sack, and a fumble recovery against the Bucs in the playoff opener.

Quinn also said that there is no concern about kicker Zane Gonzalez’s hip. The team worked out kickers this week, but Gonzalez has been a full participant in practice.