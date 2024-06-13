 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn says Commanders haven’t picked a starting QB

  
Published June 13, 2024 01:28 PM

Jayden Daniels said this week that he’s not a star yet and he’s not a starter either.

That was the word from Commanders head coach Dan Quinn as the team wrapped up its offseason program on Thursday. Quinn said at a press conference, via multiple reporters, that the team has made no determination about a starting quarterback at this point.

Marcus Mariota signed with the Commanders as a free agent this offseason and has been getting first-team reps along with Daniels. That will continue to be the case into training camp.

Quinn did not say when he plans to name a starter and added that he’s been pleased with the amount of progress Daniels has made since being selected with the second overall pick. Given where he was picked and what’s already known about Mariota, that progress will likely have to be totally reversed this summer for Daniels to open the season on the bench but the Commanders aren’t crowning him yet.