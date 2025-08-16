 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn: Terry McLaurin activation about returning to play, nothing to do with contract

  
Published August 16, 2025 12:07 PM

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s activation from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday doesn’t signal a change in his contract impasse with the team.

McLaurin went on the PUP list due to an ankle injury, but the move came after a multi-day holdout to kick off training camp so it was easy to connect the two issues. At a Saturday press conference, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that the move was solely because McLaurin has been “making good strides” in returning from injury and that there’s no update to share on the contractual front.

“Definitely separate,” Quinn said. “This is about his getting ready to play.”

Quinn said it is an “important” step for the team to have McLaurin on the road back to full participation and that the team has “a real process” it believes in when it comes to getting players back from extended layoffs. The hope will be that the process will allow their offense to catch fire against the Giants in a little more than three weeks.