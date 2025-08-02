Dan Quinn: Terry McLaurin trade request is normal business

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has wanted a new contract from the team for some time and the lack of one led to another request this week.

McLaurin asked the Commanders to trade him on Thursday in his latest move to get his deal. McLaurin originally held out of camp and then went on the physically unable to perform list upon reporting with what’s said to be an ankle injury.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn expressed confidence early in camp that all would work out in a way that allows McLaurin to resume his role in the Washington offense. He’s now confident that the trade request won’t prove to be a distraction to his team’s preparations for the season.

“Players today are more aware of contracts than they used to be,” Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “They recognize that’s the business part. For the team, we’re just rocking. For Terry, the trade request, that’s part of normal business that’s happening around the NFL. We understand it. This group is tight and they’re focused on what they have to do.”

Quinn says he leaves the financial discussions to General Manager Adam Peters while trying “to make sure to support the player as best I can.” McLaurin has made the support he’s looking for from the Commanders clear, but it remains to be seen if there will be any change to the status quo.