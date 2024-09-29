D’Andre Swift, Bears defense lead team to 24-18 victory over Rams

Chicago is back in the win column.

After consecutive losses, the Bears got right against the Rams on Sunday with a 24-18 victory.

Chicago let up yards to the Matthew Stafford-led offense. But the club’s defense made critical plays in the red zone and got a pair of turnovers to come away with a win.

Edge rusher Montez Sweat strip-sacked Stafford in the second quarter, leading to Roschon Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown to give the Bears a 7-6 lead.

Then the Bears defense was able to seal it at the end of the contest, with heavy pressure leading to a Stafford interception by Jaquan Brisker. The pick effectively ended the game, as the Rams had no timeouts with just 56 seconds left in the game.

On the other side, the Rams had a lot of trouble stopping D’Andre Swift. While he entered the contest having rushed for just 68 yards on the season, he picked up 93 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown. And he caught all seven of his targets for 72 yards to help power the club to victory.

Swift’s 36-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter gave Chicago a two-possession lead at 24-15.

Quarterback Caleb Williams finished 17-of-23 for 157 yards with a touchdown — a 9-yard pass to D.J. Moore late in the third quarter.

Stafford was 20-of-29 passing for 224 yards with an interception and lost fumble. Kyren Williams rushed for 94 yards in 19 carries with a touchdown. Tutu Atwell led with 82 yards on four catches.

Now at 2-2, the Bears will stay home to host the Panthers in Week 5.

The 1-3 Rams will be at home to face the Packers.