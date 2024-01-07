D’Andre Swift is expected to miss Sunday’s game with an illness

Eagles running back D’Andre Swift is not expected to be in the lineup against the Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Swift was added to the injury report on Friday with an illness and he was listed as questionable for the regular season finale. Multiple reports on Sunday say that Swift will be inactive at the Meadowlands.

Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and Rashaad Penny are the other running backs on the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

The Eagles will hope to have Swift back for the opening round of the playoffs. They’ll either be the NFC East champs with a win over the Giants and a Cowboys loss to the Commanders or they will be on the road against the NFC South champs as the No. 5 seed.